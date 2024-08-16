StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

TRIB stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $17.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.