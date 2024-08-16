StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

VolitionRx stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.13. VolitionRx has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

