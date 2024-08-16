StockNews.com Upgrades Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Strong-Buy

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.53. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Brink’s by 15,919.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 800,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,018,000 after purchasing an additional 795,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,375,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,501,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88,282 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 99,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

