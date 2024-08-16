Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €58.60 ($64.40) and last traded at €58.20 ($63.96). 23,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €58.00 ($63.74).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.92, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home (OOH) media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Out-of-Home Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. The company offers various OOH advertising media services, such as traditional posters media and advertisements at bus and tram shelters and on public transport; and digital advertising services.

