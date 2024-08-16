Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 414.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

