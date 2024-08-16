Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) and Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) Financial Analysis

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) and Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and Alternus Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -45.76% -9.28% -1.69% Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and Alternus Clean Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $773.08 million 1.35 -$417.96 million ($3.37) -2.49 Alternus Clean Energy $18.42 million 0.93 -$69.46 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Alternus Clean Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunnova Energy International.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunnova Energy International and Alternus Clean Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 8 16 1 2.72 Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus price target of $15.14, suggesting a potential upside of 80.24%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunnova Energy International beats Alternus Clean Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 2,292 megawatts serving over 419,000 customers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

