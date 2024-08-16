Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Shares Gap Up to $9.51

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.81. Sunstone Hotel Investors shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 121,328 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.