Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.