Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPIFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

