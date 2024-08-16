Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Insider Jake Himelstein Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) insider Jake Himelstein bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on SGC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10,390.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $266,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Further Reading

