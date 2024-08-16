Susquehanna Boosts Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target to $230.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $222.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLUT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,213.50.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

FLUT opened at $207.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.61. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,442,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,189,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,079,000 after purchasing an additional 608,003 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,170,000.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.