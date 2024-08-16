Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 94.18% and a negative net margin of 74.61%.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.22. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STRO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

