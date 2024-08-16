Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.18%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

STRO opened at $4.04 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on STRO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

