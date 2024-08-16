Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sweetgreen traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 4194336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,837 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $282,607.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,419,017.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,837 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $282,607.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,419,017.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,645 shares of company stock worth $5,068,315. 21.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 2.30.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.20%. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

