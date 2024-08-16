Synairgen (LON:SNG) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) fell 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04). 140,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 363,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Synairgen Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of £7.15 million, a P/E ratio of -88.75 and a beta of -2.23.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

