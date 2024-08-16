Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT Raised to $34.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.34% from the stock’s current price.

SNDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.94. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3499999990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,038.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

