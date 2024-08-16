System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Cee Holdings Trust Buys 14,142 Shares of Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust bought 14,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $15,273.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,644,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,153.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cee Holdings Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 965 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $1,061.50.
- On Thursday, July 11th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 6,749 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $9,786.05.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 45,616 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,143.20.
- On Friday, July 5th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 2,355 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,414.75.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 248 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $359.60.
- On Monday, July 1st, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 66,290 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $95,457.60.
- On Friday, June 28th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 23,136 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,547.20.
- On Wednesday, June 26th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 43,307 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $62,795.15.
- On Monday, June 24th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 1,200 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $1,740.00.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 2,382 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $3,453.90.
System1 Price Performance
SST opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $94.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. System1, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1
System1 Company Profile
System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.
