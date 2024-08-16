T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,393 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $31,102,086.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675,072,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,698,359,197.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total transaction of $31,102,086.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,072,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,698,359,197.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,897,205 shares of company stock valued at $503,460,734. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $194.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $197.03. The company has a market capitalization of $228.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

