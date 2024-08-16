T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCAF. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 40,444.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.