Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Trading Up 3.7%

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.89 and last traded at C$3.89. Approximately 2,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Taiga Building Products Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$419.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of C$427.82 million for the quarter.

About Taiga Building Products

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered and treated wood products.

