Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 1.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $172.72 and last traded at $172.20. Approximately 4,718,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 16,151,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $902.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.