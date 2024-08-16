Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Takara Bio Stock Performance

Takara Bio stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. Takara Bio has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

About Takara Bio

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in bioindustry, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and gene therapy businesses in Japan, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells reagents and instruments, including genetic research reagents and testing kits; products related to coronavirus testing comprising in vitro diagnostics that detect viruses; analytical reagents; single-cell analysis systems; gene expression research reagents; fluorescent proteins series; genome-editing research reagents; iPS cell research reagents; and products for stem cell culturing and induction of differentiation under the TaKaRa, Clontech, and Cellartis brand names.

