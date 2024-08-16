Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Takara Bio Stock Performance
Takara Bio stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. Takara Bio has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.
About Takara Bio
