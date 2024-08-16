Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.76 and a 1 year high of C$4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TVE. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.00.

Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 8,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,367.20. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$115,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,367.20. Insiders bought a total of 156,510 shares of company stock worth $574,442 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

