Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Tapestry has raised its dividend payment by an average of 56.8% annually over the last three years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tapestry

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.