Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.450-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion.

NYSE TPR opened at $39.20 on Friday. Tapestry has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.25.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

