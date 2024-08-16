Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s previous close.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Get Tapestry alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Up 3.3 %

TPR opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 54.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 111.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.