Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $153.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Targa Resources traded as high as $139.95 and last traded at $139.92, with a volume of 951904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.60.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRGP. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.54.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,746,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 66.1% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,100,000 after purchasing an additional 105,842 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $115.44.
Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.
