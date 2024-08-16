Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $153.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Targa Resources traded as high as $139.95 and last traded at $139.92, with a volume of 951904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.60.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRGP. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.54.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Targa Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,034 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,890. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,746,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 66.1% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,100,000 after purchasing an additional 105,842 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $115.44.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.