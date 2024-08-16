Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Target stock opened at $141.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.25 and its 200-day moving average is $154.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

