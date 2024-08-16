Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Trading 27.6% Higher

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 27.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). 8,755,973 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 7,698,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

