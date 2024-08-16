Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTNDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.67 on September 30th

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.6732 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.61.
Techtronic Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTNDY opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $73.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
