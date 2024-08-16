Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 901,700 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 612,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Teekay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TK opened at $7.88 on Friday. Teekay has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $716.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $326.14 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 11.18%.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

Teekay Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teekay by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,579,000 after buying an additional 176,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teekay by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,026,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after acquiring an additional 649,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teekay by 2.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after acquiring an additional 50,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay by 27.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 331,002 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teekay by 3.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

