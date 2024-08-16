Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 901,700 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 612,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSE TK opened at $7.88 on Friday. Teekay has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $716.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $326.14 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 11.18%.
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.
