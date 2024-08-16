Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.17.

TDY opened at $413.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.96 and its 200-day moving average is $407.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

