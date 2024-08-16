Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 1.4 %

VIV stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.