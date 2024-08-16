Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Target from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $141.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.18. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Target will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

