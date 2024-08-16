TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $4.20 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.62. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. TeraWulf shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 10,169,409 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WULF. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WULF

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,058 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,301,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in TeraWulf by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 161,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,443,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.