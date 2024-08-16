TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$87.54 and last traded at C$87.54, with a volume of 6394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TVK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins set a C$95.00 target price on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price target on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th.

TerraVest Industries Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$75.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at TerraVest Industries

In other TerraVest Industries news, insider Pierre Fournier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.23, for a total transaction of C$37,615.00. In related news, insider Pierre Fournier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.23, for a total value of C$37,615.00. Also, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total transaction of C$6,311,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,060.25. Insiders have sold a total of 100,800 shares of company stock worth $7,507,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

See Also

