Terrence Lyons Buys 1,500 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Director Terrence Lyons purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,155.00.

Martinrea International stock opened at C$10.75 on Friday. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.05 and a 12 month high of C$14.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$824.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRE. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.79.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

