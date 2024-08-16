Terrence Lyons Buys 1,500 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Director Terrence Lyons purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,155.00.
Martinrea International Price Performance
Martinrea International stock opened at C$10.75 on Friday. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.05 and a 12 month high of C$14.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$824.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23.
Martinrea International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on MRE
About Martinrea International
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Martinrea International
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.