Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

