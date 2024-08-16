Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSLA. Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $214.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.37 and a 200-day moving average of $190.80. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $682.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.