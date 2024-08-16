Texas Pacific Land Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $5.35 Per Share (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.73. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $917.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Pacific Land’s current full-year earnings is $21.20 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s FY2024 earnings at $20.14 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 EPS.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $828.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $778.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.99. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $467.62 and a 52-week high of $854.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,639,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 188.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $585,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

