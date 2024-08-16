The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 64855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.3949 dividend. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

