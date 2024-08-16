The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $996.78

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 996.78 ($12.73) and traded as low as GBX 972.40 ($12.42). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 998 ($12.74), with a volume of 10,916 shares.

The Biotech Growth Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 996.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 977.17. The company has a market capitalization of £323.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.13 and a beta of 0.49.

About The Biotech Growth Trust

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

