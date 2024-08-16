The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 303.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,723,000 after buying an additional 17,367,502 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,657,000 after buying an additional 4,246,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after buying an additional 2,532,186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 305.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,013,000 after buying an additional 1,507,049 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $139,246,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $92.00 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

