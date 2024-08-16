The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Director James D. White Sells 70,000 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) Director James D. White sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,791.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Honest Stock Performance

Shares of HNST stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.24 million, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.86. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $93.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.63 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Honest in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Institutional Trading of Honest

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honest by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 268,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Honest by 117.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 846,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Honest by 68.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 382,418 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Honest in the first quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honest by 706.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 716,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 627,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

