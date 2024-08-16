The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of LGL opened at $5.75 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.
