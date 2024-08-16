The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Trading 7% Higher

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). 445,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 161,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

