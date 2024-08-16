The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Short Interest Up 51.3% in July

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the July 15th total of 288,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
United Laboratories International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ULIHF opened at $1.09 on Friday. United Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.
About United Laboratories International
