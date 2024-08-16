The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Short Interest Up 51.3% in July

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the July 15th total of 288,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

United Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ULIHF opened at $1.09 on Friday. United Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

About United Laboratories International

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Bulk Medicine, Intermediate Products, and Finished Products. The company offers oral antibiotics, antimicrobials for injection, anti-cold products, cough medicines, ophthalmic drugs, antiviral drugs, anti-hepatitis B drugs, diabetes drugs, skin drugs for external use, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular drugs, amoxicillin products, nervous system drugs, vitamins, veterinary drugs, and vacant gelatin capsules.

