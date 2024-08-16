The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.21.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

