The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

WEGRY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upgraded The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Weir Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

