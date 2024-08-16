Thomas Gallo Purchases 10,000 Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Stock

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Gallo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$19,900.00.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

CXB opened at C$2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.86. Calibre Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$2.34.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.2077001 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.73.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

