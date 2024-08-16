Timothy A. Springer Buys 8,016 Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Stock

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 8,016 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,963.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $146,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Up 10.5 %

NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNAC shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

